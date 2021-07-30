OSCE Chairperson-in-Office, Foreign Minister of Sweden Ann Linde has commented on the recent escalation situation on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border, calling on he sides to implement the 2020 November 9 statement in full.

July 30, 2021, 10:16 OSCE Chairperson-in-Office concerned over repeated incidents along Armenia-Azerbaijan border

STEPANAKERT, JULY 30, ARTSAKHPRESS: “Reports of repeated incidents along Armenia-Azerbaijan border causes grave concern. Urge sides to build on recent humanitarian steps and implement 9 November statement in full to address unresolved issues peacefully”, she said on Twitter.