Armenia's air defense forces prevent infiltration of Azeri UAVs into Armenia's airspace: Armenia MOD

On July 29, starting from 23:00, the units of the Armenian air defense forces prevented the attempts by Azerbaijani unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV) to enter into Armenia’s airspace in the Gegharkunik section of the Armenian-Azerbaijani border, the press service of the Armenian Defense Ministry reported.

STEPANAKERT, JULY 30, ARTSAKHPRESS: As of the evening of July 29 and 07:00 July 30, the situation along the entire Armenian-Azerbaijani border is relatively stable and is under the full control of the RA Armed Forces.