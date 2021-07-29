On July 29, as a part of the ‘’Tufenkian’’ Charitable Foundation’s program, a newly built community hall has been opened in the Herher community of the Martuni region of the Republic of Artsakh, where the community medical center will also operate.

July 29, 2021, 20:58 New Community Hall and Medical Center Opened in Herher

STEPANAKERT, JULY 29, ARTSAKHPRESS: The head of the community, Arman Aleksanyan, on behalf of himself and the residents of his community, thanked the ‘’Tufenkian’’ Charitable Foundation.

"The building of the former medical center was in a state of emergency, where it was impossible to carry out any other work.

The community hall was very big, but we had to operate in only two offices; we needed new and better building conditions. Of course, the work done by the Tufenkian Foundation is invaluable,” said Arman Aleksanyan and noted that the village of Herher will continue flourishing and developing.

"The Tufenkian Foundation has been carrying out important work in Artsakh for years, especially after the war. Immediately after this war, in cooperation with the relevant bodies of Artsakh, the foundation decided to carry out its activities in Herher and nearby communities of the Martuni region. "We must do our utmost for the people of Artsakh to continue living and creating on their own land," Ruben Jambazyan, the director of the foreign relations of the Tufenkian Charitable Foundation said, in particular.

According to the head of the Martuni regional administration, Edik Avanesyan, such programs are of great importance for the region:

"Such programs are very important for us, especially in this difficult post-war situation. The projects carried out by ‘’Tufenkian’’ Charitable Foundation inspire hope and faith in the souls of the population,” he said.