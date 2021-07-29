Germany deeply concerned over renewed escalation between Armenia and Azerbaijan, calls for reinstating ceasefire

Director for Eastern Europe, Caucasus and Central Asia at the German Foreign Ministry Matthias Lüttenberg has commented on the recent escalation on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border.
Director for Eastern Europe, Caucasus and Central Asia at the German Foreign Ministry Matthias Lüttenberg has commented on the recent escalation on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border.
Director for Eastern Europe, Caucasus and Central Asia at the German Foreign Ministry Matthias Lüttenberg has commented on the recent escalation on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border.
Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Saeed Khatibzadeh voiced Tehran's readiness to help restore peace...
The Foreign Ministry of the Republic of Artsakh issued a statement on the illegal visit of parliament...
The Kremlin has no comment on acting Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan’s idea of deploying...
Congressman Adam Schiff condemned Azerbaijan's latest attack against Armenia, killing 3 Armenian soldiers.
Azerbaijan not only continues to be illegally located in the territory of Armenia, but also is constantly...
The United States condemns the recent escalation of violence along the international border between Armenia...
World oil prices are growing, according to trading data, news.am informs.
World oil prices are rising during trading on Tuesday, July 27, news.am informs.
According to the results of the first half of 2021, the index of economic activity in Armenia increased...
World oil prices are falling on Monday morning, investors are assessing the risks around the situation...
World oil prices are falling Thursday morning, and trading data attest to this, news.am informs.
World oil prices are dropping Tuesday morning, and trading data attest to this, news.am informs.
World oil prices are falling Monday morning, and trading data attest to this.
On July 29, on the initiative of the Artsakh Writers' Union, took place the presentation of Artsakh writer Hermine Avagyan's book "I am running, wait!"
Facebook saw its fastest growth this quarter since 2016, the company revealed in its earnings report...
The Armenian government allocated 3 billion 459 billion drams for the purchase of Chinese Sinopharm and...
With the financial support of the Hayastan All-Armenian Fund, apartment buildings will be built in the...
The Scientific and Technical Subcommittee of the UN Committee on the Peaceful Uses of Outer Space has...
Human Rights Defender of Armenia Arman Tatoyan has outlined at least three undeniable facts about the...
In the community of Nngi, Martuni region of the Artsakh Republic, construction works are being carried...
The search operations for the 2020 Artsakh war casualties continue today in the Jrakan (Jabrayil) region, the State Service of Emergency Situations of Artsakh’s Interior Ministry reports.
On July 29, at around 08:40, the units of the Azerbaijani armed forces again opened fire at the Armenian...
On July 29, at around 03:00, in the Gegharkunik section of the Armenian-Azerbaijani border, in the direction...
Armenia will assume the chairmanship of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) on September...
Armenia’s Defense Ministry has put into circulation a draft on “Declaring Trainings” which proposes...
Russian peacekeepers defused more than 300 explosive objects found on the territory of Nagorno-Karabakh...
On July 28, the head of the main department of defense policy and international cooperation of the Armenian...
The U.S. President Joe Biden prolonged the moratorium on prohibition of deliveries to Azerbaijan of the...
Artsakh NA Speaker Artur Tovmasyan gave an interview to 1in.am.
month
week
day