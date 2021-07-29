Artsakh writer's book

On July 29, on the initiative of the Artsakh Writers' Union, took place the presentation of Artsakh writer Hermine Avagyan's book "I am running, wait!"

STEPANAKERT, JULY 29, ARTSAKHPRESS: During the event, the rector of the university, Vardan Hakobyan said: "Hermine Avagyan tries to continue Hrant Matevosyan's traditions, both thematically and the way of thinking. I must say that she succeeds. She creates images that are based not only on an idea, but also on unspeakable feelings, "said Vardan Hakobyan.

Zarine Sarajyan, Candidate of Philological Sciences and Associate Professor considers that Hermine Avagyan's book carries the pain of the 44-day war, but it is full of light.

Young writer, Van Novikov said: “Nostalgia predominates in her book. She managed to bring the longing for her native land to literature. Hermine Avagyan's creative modesty allows me to say that in the near future she will be able to create the literary character I am waiting for. That character is the heroes of the settlement that Hermine writes about," added V. Novikov.

The author of the book, Hermine Avagyan thanked for the expressed opinions. According to her, such opinions obligate her to be more meticulous in her further works.