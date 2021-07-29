Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Saeed Khatibzadeh voiced Tehran's readiness to help restore peace between Azerbaijan and Armenia, IRNA reports.

July 29, 2021, 17:07 Iran ready to help restore peace between Armenia and Azerbaijan

STEPANAKERT, JULY 29, ARTSAKHPRESS: Khatibzadeh expressed concern about continuation of border conflicts between Azerbaijan and Armenia, calling on both sides to exercise restraint.

The Iranian spokesman stressed the need to find a peaceful settlement to the conflict.

Urging both sides to respect the internationally recognized borders, Khatibzadeh said Iran is ready to provide any assistance to establish sustainable peace in the region.