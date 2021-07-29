Artsakhpress

Politics

Artsakh Foreign Ministry Statement on the Illegal Visit of Parliament Chairmen of Azerbaijan, Turkey and Pakistan to the Occupied Territories of Artsakh

The Foreign Ministry of the Republic of Artsakh issued a statement on the illegal visit of parliament chairmen of Azerbaijan, Turkey and Pakistan to the occupied territories of Artsakh.

STEPANAKERT, JULY 29, ARTSAKHPRESS: The statement is presented below:

We reiterate the inadmissibility of Azerbaijan's attempts to consolidate the illegal occupation of the territories of the Republic of Artsakh, which were seized as a result of the 44-day aggression unleashed by Azerbaijan with the direct participation of Turkey and international terrorists in September 2020. Any actions aimed at making legitimate the results of the violations of international law and the illegal use of armed forces should be strongly condemned.

One of such blatant examples of Baku's policy of creating the basis for recognizing its illegal actions as an acceptable norm is the visit of the chairmen of the parliaments of Azerbaijan, Turkey and Pakistan to the town of Shoushi, which is under temporary Azerbaijani occupation.

We consider it necessary to note the unacceptability and provocative nature of such visits by officials of Azerbaijan and other countries to the occupied territories of the Republic of Artsakh, as they are a gross violation of international law, a challenge to the civilized world and aim to exclude the possibility of creating prerequisites for a comprehensive settlement of the Azerbaijan-Karabagh conflict.

We reiterate the inviolability of the position of the Republic of Artsakh that the restoration of the territorial integrity and acquisition of international legal personality by Artsakh are indispensable conditions for achieving a comprehensive settlement of the conflict and establishing lasting peace in the region.


     

Politics

Iran ready to help restore peace between Armenia and Azerbaijan

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Saeed Khatibzadeh voiced Tehran's readiness to help restore peace between Azerbaijan and Armenia, IRNA reports.

The Foreign Ministry of the Republic of Artsakh issued a statement on the illegal visit of parliament...

Peskov has no comment on deployment of Russian border guards points on Armenia-Azerbaijan border

The Kremlin has no comment on acting Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan’s idea of deploying...

Congressman Schiff urges State Department to pressure Azerbaijan to abide by ceasefire

Congressman Adam Schiff condemned Azerbaijan's latest attack against Armenia, killing 3 Armenian soldiers.

Deployment of Russian border guard posts along Armenian-Azerbaijani border needs to be considered, says Pashinyan

Azerbaijan not only continues to be illegally located in the territory of Armenia, but also is constantly...

US calls on Armenia and Azerbaijan to return to substantive discussions under auspices of OSCE MG Co-Chairs

The United States condemns the recent escalation of violence along the international border between Armenia...

U.S. House passes Pallone Amendment, cutting U.S. military aid to Azerbaijan

The U.S. House of Representatives voted overwhelmingly to restrict U.S. foreign military financing and...

Economy

Oil rises in price

World oil prices are growing, according to trading data, news.am informs.

World oil prices are rising

World oil prices are rising during trading on Tuesday, July 27, news.am informs.

Economic activity index in Armenia grows by 5%

According to the results of the first half of 2021, the index of economic activity in Armenia increased...

Oil is getting cheaper

World oil prices are falling on Monday morning, investors are assessing the risks around the situation...

World oil prices dropping

World oil prices are falling Thursday morning, and trading data attest to this, news.am informs.

World oil prices falling

World oil prices are dropping Tuesday morning, and trading data attest to this, news.am informs.

World oil prices falling

World oil prices are falling Monday morning, and trading data attest to this.

Society

Facebook reports fastest revenue growth in five years

Facebook saw its fastest growth this quarter since 2016, the company revealed in its earnings report on Wednesday, despite regulatory concerns and criticisms surrounding misinformation on the platform, the Guardian reported.

COVID-19: Armenian government allocates over 3 bln drams for purchase of Sinopharm, Pfizer vaccines

The Armenian government allocated 3 billion 459 billion drams for the purchase of Chinese Sinopharm and...

Apartment buildings being built in Stepanakert for the residents of Hadrut

With the financial support of the Hayastan All-Armenian Fund, apartment buildings will be built in the...

UN warns of large numbers of Earth-threatening asteroids

The Scientific and Technical Subcommittee of the UN Committee on the Peaceful Uses of Outer Space has...

‘Armenian Armed Forces protect the rights, life and peace of our residents’ - Ombudsman

Human Rights Defender of Armenia Arman Tatoyan has outlined at least three undeniable facts about the...

Roofs damaged by the war being repaired in Nngi

In the community of Nngi, Martuni region of the Artsakh Republic, construction works are being carried...

We will spare no effort for having effective healthcare system. Artsakh State Minister

Artsakh State Minister, accompanied by Healthcare Minister Mikayel Hayriyan, Advisor to the Artsakh President...

Military

Search for Artsakh war casualties continues in Jrakan

The search operations for the 2020 Artsakh war casualties continue today in the Jrakan (Jabrayil) region, the State Service of Emergency Situations of Artsakh’s Interior Ministry reports.

The Azerbaijani armed forces again opened fire at the Armenian positions

On July 29, at around 08:40, the units of the Azerbaijani armed forces again opened fire at the Armenian...

Azerbaijan again opens fire at Armenian positions in Gegharkunik section of border

On July 29, at around 03:00, in the Gegharkunik section of the Armenian-Azerbaijani border, in the direction...

Armenia to assume CSTO chairmanship – parliamentary standing committee chair

Armenia will assume the chairmanship of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) on September...

Defense Ministry plans to hold three-month trainings for reservists

Armenia’s Defense Ministry has put into circulation a draft on “Declaring Trainings” which proposes...

Russian peacekeepers defuse over 300 explosive objects in Artsakh

Russian peacekeepers defused more than 300 explosive objects found on the territory of Nagorno-Karabakh...

Armenian Defense Ministry spokesman briefs military attaché on situation on Armenian-Azerbaijani border

On July 28, the head of the main department of defense policy and international cooperation of the Armenian...

Analytical

Azerbaijani black market: Where do the western weapons go? – Bulgarian Military

The U.S. President Joe Biden prolonged the moratorium on prohibition of deliveries to Azerbaijan of the...

Greece must recognize Artsakh to atone for its envoy’s PR tour of Shushi

Opinion: Saudi Arabia should sue Turkey for stealing Prophet Muhammad's relics

Interview

I am convinced that Russia respects the format of the OSCE Minsk Group. Artsakh should have a status. Artsakh NA Speaker

Artsakh NA Speaker Artur Tovmasyan gave an interview to 1in.am.

Artsakh of Life. Sokrat Khanyan

Azerbaijan doesn’t fulfill international obligations: MEP concerned over issue of Armenian POWs

Photos

Kyokushin Karate Trainings
Kyokushin Karate Trainings
Master classes held in Stepanakert by the athletes of the Lvinoe Serdce (Lion heart) combat club
Master classes held in Stepanakert by the athletes of the Lvinoe Serdce (Lion heart) combat club
Amaras welcomed the pilgrims with open arms
Amaras welcomed the pilgrims with open arms
Kindergarten opened in Stepanakert for the children of Hadrut
Kindergarten opened in Stepanakert for the children of Hadrut
Videos

Culture

Premiere of the song "My Hadrut" performed by the famous singer will take place

Stonehenge could follow Liverpool in losing its UNESCO world heritage status

Stepanakert Art School to hold reporting concert. The institution has a new address

Tigran Hamasyan wins two awards from Deutscher Jazzpreis

Sport

Tokyo Olympics: Armenian boxer Arman Darchinyan in quarter-finals

Artsakh athletes returned from Bulgaria with victory

Up to 10,000 Japanese fans to be permitted at Tokyo Olympic venues

Sports commentator Nobel Arustamyan gets accreditation for EURO 2020

Diaspora

Alenush Teryan: Iran’s First Female Astronomer and Founder of First Solar Observatory

Nearly 200 Jews from different organizations visit Armenian clergyman injured in attack in Jerusalem

Armenian Genocide commemoration events launch in Ukraine

Requiem mass to be held in Geneva’s St. Jacob Church to commemorate Armenian Genocide victims

International

Iraqi army helicopter crash kills five

Russian Defense Ministry signs contract on first 10 S-500 air defense systems

Death toll from floods in China's Henan rises to 73

Russian-US strategic stability consultations begin in Geneva

