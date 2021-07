The Kremlin has no comment on acting Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan’s idea of deploying Russian border guard points along the length of the Armenian-Azerbaijani border, Spokesperson of the President of the Russian Federation Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Thursday, news.am informs, citing TASS.

STEPANAKERT, JULY 29, ARTSAKHPRESS: “The contacts with Yerevan continue, I have nothing more to say,” Peskov said in response to a question about the Kremlin’s comment on Pashinyan’s initiative, adding that Russia has made great efforts for resumption of the ceasefire regime on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border and that work is in progress.

“Yesterday there was escalation on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border, and Russia continues its contacts with Yerevan and Baku in order to ensure full implementation of the trilateral agreements,” Peskov said.