July 29, 2021, 15:06 Facebook reports fastest revenue growth in five years

The social media company's overall revenue hit $29bn, above forecasts of $27.89bn, and its profits doubled from a year earlier to $10.39bn thanks to a boom in online advertising. However, it warned of a potential slowdown in the second half of the year.

Shares slid back nearly 4% in after-hours trading following warnings from chief financial officer David Wehner that the company expects year-over-year revenue growth to slow “significantly” as an uptick in digital ad sales related to Covid-19 recovery slows back down. He said the company expects growth to slow “modestly” in the second half of the year.

Facebook’s strong performance follows record-setting financial reports in recent days from Apple, Microsoft, Tesla and Google parent Alphabet. Amazon reports its results on Thursday.

The report comes after Facebook announced a renewed commitment to a “metaverse” project – which involves using artificial reality and virtual reality to allow users to inhabit digital worlds together. It has also recently announced it will pay $1bn to creators over the next year in an effort to foster more original content on the platform.