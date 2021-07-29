The search operations for the 2020 Artsakh war casualties continue today in the Jrakan (Jabrayil) region, the State Service of Emergency Situations of Artsakh’s Interior Ministry reports.

July 29, 2021, 13:35 Search for Artsakh war casualties continues in Jrakan

STEPANAKERT, JULY 29, ARTSAKHPRESS: The Artsakh authorities will provide further information on the search results later on Thursday.

Since the end of hostilities, a total of 1,618 bodies have been found and recovered from the Azerbaijani-occupied territories of Artsakh.