World oil prices are growing, according to trading data, news.am informs.

July 29, 2021, 12:12 Oil rises in price

STEPANAKERT, JULY 29, ARTSAKHPRESS: The price of October futures for Brent crude oil grew by 0.31% - up to $ 74.1 per barrel, September - by 0.33%, up to $ 74.99.

September futures for WTI rose in price by 0.37% - up to 72.66 dollars per barrel.