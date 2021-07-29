Deployment of Russian border guard posts along Armenian-Azerbaijani border needs to be considered, says Pashinyan

Azerbaijan not only continues to be illegally located in the territory of Armenia, but also is constantly taking provocative actions, attempting to discredit the system of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO), caretaker Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan said at the beginning of the Cabinet meeting today.

STEPANAKERT, JULY 29, ARTSAKHPRESS-ARMENPRESS: “Azerbaijan accuses Armenia of launching provocation. Armenia, being as member of the CSTO, which will assume its chairmanship from September, understands its responsibility of not creating security threats for the CSTO, not engaging the allied states into military operations, and I officially rule out any provocative actions by the Armenian Armed Forces. One of the possible solutions to reveal the truth of mutual accusations of Armenia and Azerbaijan could be the deployment of the CSTO monitoring mission along the Armenian-Azerbaijani border. If such mission would be impossible, there could be other acceptable international formats for us”, Pashinyan said.

He says Azerbaijan’s attempts to show that Armenia opposes starting the border demarcation and delimitation process has nothing to do with the reality. “We support the process, moreover, we have received a mandate from our own people to start such a process and establish peace and stability in the region. Back to the May 27 session of the Security Council I have raised our approaches on the launch of demarcation and delimitation works”, Pashinyan said.

He said it is necessary to consider the deployment of Russian peacekeeping posts along the entire length of the Armenian-Azerbaijani border which will allow to carry out the demarcation and delimitation works without a risk of a military clash.

“We are going to discuss this topic with our Russian partners. Our government is going to take all necessary measures for ensuring peace, security and stability in the region. We will act in accordance with the mandate gained from the citizens of Armenia”, the caretaker PM said.