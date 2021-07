With the financial support of the Hayastan All-Armenian Fund, apartment buildings will be built in the Ajapnyak district of Stepanakert.

July 29, 2021, 11:29 Apartment buildings being built in Stepanakert for the residents of Hadrut

STEPANAKERT, JULY 29, ARTSAKHPRESS: The district will consist of 15 buildings. There will be a total of 240 apartments.

The newly built apartments will be provided to the residents of Artsakh’s Hadrut region, who were displaced due to the 44-Day War.