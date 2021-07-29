On July 29, at around 08:40, the units of the Azerbaijani armed forces again opened fire at the Armenian positions located in the Gegharkunik section of the Armenian-Azerbaijani border, the defense ministry said.

STEPANAKERT, JULY 29, ARTSAKHPRESS: A short shootout took place. The Azerbaijani fire was stopped after the respective actions of the Armenian side.

A servicemen of the Armenian Armed Forces received a gunshot wound as a result of the Azerbaijani shooting.

As of 09:30, the situation is calm.