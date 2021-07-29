Artsakhpress

Politics

US calls on Armenia and Azerbaijan to return to substantive discussions under auspices of OSCE MG Co-Chairs

The United States condemns the recent escalation of violence along the international border between Armenia and Azerbaijan, State Department Spokesperson Ned Price said in a statement.

STEPANAKERT, JULY 29, ARTSAKHPRESS“We call on Armenia and Azerbaijan to uphold their ceasefire commitments by taking immediate steps to de-escalate the situation.

Continued tensions along the Armenia-Azerbaijan border underscore the fact that only a comprehensive resolution that addresses all outstanding issues can normalize relations between the two countries and allow the people of the region to live together peacefully.  

The United States urges Armenia and Azerbaijan to return as soon as possible to substantive discussions under the auspices of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs to achieve a long-term political settlement to the conflict”, the statement says.


     

Politics

U.S. House passes Pallone Amendment, cutting U.S. military aid to Azerbaijan

The U.S. House of Representatives voted overwhelmingly to restrict U.S. foreign military financing and...

Political process between Armenia and Azerbaijan must not take place under influence of force. French Ambassador

France calls on Armenia and Azerbaijan to resume the political processes which must be fair and should...

In response to Azerbaijan's use of force, Armenia will employ all its military-political tools. MFA

The units of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces, which had penetrated into the sovereign territory of Armenia...

Armenian MFA: Azerbaijan's idea of opening a corridor completely distorts content and purpose of trilateral statements

Speaking about the implementation of the trilateral statements of November 9, 2020 and January 11, 2021...

Stable situation continues to be preserved along the Artsakh-Azerbaijani line of contact. Spokesperson for the President of the Artsakh Republic

Stable situation continues to be preserved along the Artsakh-Azerbaijani line of contact. The situation...

Sham trial of 2 Armenian POWs resumes in Baku court

The trial of Armenian prisoners of war Davit Davtyan and Gevorg Sujyan under fake criminal cases resumed...

Economy

World oil prices are rising

World oil prices are rising during trading on Tuesday, July 27, news.am informs.

Economic activity index in Armenia grows by 5%

According to the results of the first half of 2021, the index of economic activity in Armenia increased...

Oil is getting cheaper

World oil prices are falling on Monday morning, investors are assessing the risks around the situation...

World oil prices dropping

World oil prices are falling Thursday morning, and trading data attest to this, news.am informs.

World oil prices falling

World oil prices are dropping Tuesday morning, and trading data attest to this, news.am informs.

World oil prices falling

World oil prices are falling Monday morning, and trading data attest to this.

A new apartment building is being built in Stepanakert

The press service of the Ministry of Urban Planning of the Republic of Artsakh informed "Artsakhpress",...

Society

UN warns of large numbers of Earth-threatening asteroids

The Scientific and Technical Subcommittee of the UN Committee on the Peaceful Uses of Outer Space has published on its official website a report that estimates the real number of large asteroids and comets crossing the Earth’s orbit.

‘Armenian Armed Forces protect the rights, life and peace of our residents’ - Ombudsman

Human Rights Defender of Armenia Arman Tatoyan has outlined at least three undeniable facts about the...

Roofs damaged by the war being repaired in Nngi

In the community of Nngi, Martuni region of the Artsakh Republic, construction works are being carried...

We will spare no effort for having effective healthcare system. Artsakh State Minister

Artsakh State Minister, accompanied by Healthcare Minister Mikayel Hayriyan, Advisor to the Artsakh President...

Artsakh reports 1 new case of COVID-19 in past 24 hours

1 new case of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Artsakh in the past 24 hours, the ministry of healthcare...

COVID-19: Caretaker health minister comments on possibility of importing Moderna vaccine to Armenia

Caretaker Minister of Healthcare of Armenia Anahit Avanesyan released details from the meeting with Chairman...

Artsakh village resident taken captive by Azerbaijani forces – Ombudsman

The Office of the Ombudsman of Artsakh has received an alarm about the capture of a resident of Machkalashen...

Military

The Azerbaijani armed forces again opened fire at the Armenian positions

On July 29, at around 08:40, the units of the Azerbaijani armed forces again opened fire at the Armenian positions located in the Gegharkunik section of the Armenian-Azerbaijani border, the defense ministry said.

Azerbaijan again opens fire at Armenian positions in Gegharkunik section of border

On July 29, at around 03:00, in the Gegharkunik section of the Armenian-Azerbaijani border, in the direction...

Armenia to assume CSTO chairmanship – parliamentary standing committee chair

Armenia will assume the chairmanship of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) on September...

Defense Ministry plans to hold three-month trainings for reservists

Armenia’s Defense Ministry has put into circulation a draft on “Declaring Trainings” which proposes...

Russian peacekeepers defuse over 300 explosive objects in Artsakh

Russian peacekeepers defused more than 300 explosive objects found on the territory of Nagorno-Karabakh...

Armenian Defense Ministry spokesman briefs military attaché on situation on Armenian-Azerbaijani border

On July 28, the head of the main department of defense policy and international cooperation of the Armenian...

Search for Artsakh war casualties continues in Varanda

The search operations for the 2020 Artsakh war casualties continue today in the Varanda (Fizuli) region.

Russian Defense Ministry signs contract on first 10 S-500 air defense systems
The Azerbaijani armed forces again opened fire at the Armenian positions
US calls on Armenia and Azerbaijan to return to substantive discussions under auspices of OSCE MG Co-Chairs
Azerbaijan again opens fire at Armenian positions in Gegharkunik section of border
Tokyo Olympics: Armenian boxer Arman Darchinyan in quarter-finals
Analytical

Azerbaijani black market: Where do the western weapons go? – Bulgarian Military

The U.S. President Joe Biden prolonged the moratorium on prohibition of deliveries to Azerbaijan of the...

Greece must recognize Artsakh to atone for its envoy’s PR tour of Shushi

Opinion: Saudi Arabia should sue Turkey for stealing Prophet Muhammad's relics

Interview

I am convinced that Russia respects the format of the OSCE Minsk Group. Artsakh should have a status. Artsakh NA Speaker

Artsakh NA Speaker Artur Tovmasyan gave an interview to 1in.am.

Artsakh of Life. Sokrat Khanyan

Azerbaijan doesn’t fulfill international obligations: MEP concerned over issue of Armenian POWs

Photos

Kyokushin Karate Trainings
Kyokushin Karate Trainings
Master classes held in Stepanakert by the athletes of the Lvinoe Serdce (Lion heart) combat club
Master classes held in Stepanakert by the athletes of the Lvinoe Serdce (Lion heart) combat club
Amaras welcomed the pilgrims with open arms
Amaras welcomed the pilgrims with open arms
Kindergarten opened in Stepanakert for the children of Hadrut
Kindergarten opened in Stepanakert for the children of Hadrut
Videos

Culture

Premiere of the song "My Hadrut" performed by the famous singer will take place

Stonehenge could follow Liverpool in losing its UNESCO world heritage status

Stepanakert Art School to hold reporting concert. The institution has a new address

Tigran Hamasyan wins two awards from Deutscher Jazzpreis

Sport

Tokyo Olympics: Armenian boxer Arman Darchinyan in quarter-finals

Artsakh athletes returned from Bulgaria with victory

Up to 10,000 Japanese fans to be permitted at Tokyo Olympic venues

Sports commentator Nobel Arustamyan gets accreditation for EURO 2020

Diaspora

Alenush Teryan: Iran’s First Female Astronomer and Founder of First Solar Observatory

Nearly 200 Jews from different organizations visit Armenian clergyman injured in attack in Jerusalem

Armenian Genocide commemoration events launch in Ukraine

Requiem mass to be held in Geneva’s St. Jacob Church to commemorate Armenian Genocide victims

International

Russian Defense Ministry signs contract on first 10 S-500 air defense systems

Death toll from floods in China's Henan rises to 73

Russian-US strategic stability consultations begin in Geneva

Trans-Iranian Railway gains UNESCO World Heritage status

