The United States condemns the recent escalation of violence along the international border between Armenia and Azerbaijan, State Department Spokesperson Ned Price said in a statement.

July 29, 2021, 09:34 US calls on Armenia and Azerbaijan to return to substantive discussions under auspices of OSCE MG Co-Chairs

STEPANAKERT, JULY 29, ARTSAKHPRESS: “We call on Armenia and Azerbaijan to uphold their ceasefire commitments by taking immediate steps to de-escalate the situation.

Continued tensions along the Armenia-Azerbaijan border underscore the fact that only a comprehensive resolution that addresses all outstanding issues can normalize relations between the two countries and allow the people of the region to live together peacefully.

The United States urges Armenia and Azerbaijan to return as soon as possible to substantive discussions under the auspices of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs to achieve a long-term political settlement to the conflict”, the statement says.