On July 29, at around 03:00, in the Gegharkunik section of the Armenian-Azerbaijani border, in the direction of Karvachar, the Azerbaijani armed forces again violating yesterday’s agreement on the ceasefire, launched a provocation.
Azerbaijan again opens fire at Armenian positions in Gegharkunik section of border
STEPANAKERT, JULY 29, ARTSAKHPRESS: The adversary opened fire at the Armenian positions from firearms, the defense ministry of Armenia said in a statement.
The Azerbaijani fire has been stopped after the counter actions of the Armenian side.
As of 07:00 this morning, the situation is calm.