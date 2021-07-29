Azerbaijan again opens fire at Armenian positions in Gegharkunik section of border

On July 29, at around 03:00, in the Gegharkunik section of the Armenian-Azerbaijani border, in the direction of Karvachar, the Azerbaijani armed forces again violating yesterday’s agreement on the ceasefire, launched a provocation.

The adversary opened fire at the Armenian positions from firearms, the defense ministry of Armenia said in a statement.

The Azerbaijani fire has been stopped after the counter actions of the Armenian side.

As of 07:00 this morning, the situation is calm.