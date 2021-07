Armenian boxer Arman Darchinyan made a successful start at the Summer Olympic Games in Tokyo.

STEPANAKERT, JULY 29, ARTSAKHPRESS-ARMENPRESS: Darchinyan, 75 kg, started the fight from 1/8 final where he competed with Andrej Csemez from Slovakia.

The Armenian boxer won with a score of 5:0.