The Scientific and Technical Subcommittee of the UN Committee on the Peaceful Uses of Outer Space has published on its official website a report that estimates the real number of large asteroids and comets crossing the Earth’s orbit.

July 28, 2021, 17:42 UN warns of large numbers of Earth-threatening asteroids

STEPANAKERT, JULY 28, ARTSAKHPRESS: “At present, experts have identified only about 40% of the objects of significant size, close to the Earth,” the agency said in the report, according to Time.news.

Experts note that in 2020 the worldwide network of astronomical observatories in 40 countries of the world has collected about 39.5 million records of observations of asteroids and comets. Analysis of the data obtained made it possible, as of April 17, 2021, to identify 25 647 objects approaching the Earth.