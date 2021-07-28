Russian peacekeepers defuse over 300 explosive objects in Artsakh

Russian peacekeepers defused more than 300 explosive objects found on the territory of Nagorno-Karabakh (Artsakh), the Russian Defense Ministry said on Wednesday.

STEPANAKERT, JULY 28, ARTSAKHPRESS: "Today, at one of the destruction sites, the group is destroying explosive objects. To date, more than forty explosive objects have been destroyed, which were discovered by the mine clearance team during the cleaning of the locality of settlements. In total, more than two and a half thousand explosive objects were destroyed at the landfill. There were no complaints from the local population," said Sergey Kharitonov, a representative of the Russian peacekeeping contingent in Nagorno-Karabakh.

Every day, about 10 servicemen of the humanitarian demining unit destroy more than 30 explosive objects, including mines and artillery shells of various calibers, at a specialized training ground.

For each type of ammunition, there are characteristic methods of neutralization and methods of their implementation in compliance with security measures. Usually, the neutralization of ammunition is achieved by detonating, as well as removing equipment (melting, burning), removing explosive devices or switching them to a safe position.

Since November 23, 2020, 2,213. 5 hectares of territory, 659.3 km of roads, 1,906 buildings have been cleared of unexploded ordnance, 25,767 explosive objects have been detected and neutralized.