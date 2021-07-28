Russian-US strategic stability consultations begin in Geneva

The new round of Russian-US consultations on strategic stability has kicked off in Geneva, a diplomatic source told TASS.

STEPANAKERT, JULY 28, ARTSAKHPRESS: "The meeting has started," the source said.

These are the first bilateral consultations on strategic stability between representatives of the two countries in 2021. The Russian delegation is headed by Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov, and the US delegation is led by Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman.