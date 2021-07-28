Armenia’s Defense Ministry has put into circulation a draft on “Declaring Trainings” which proposes to hold trainings for reservists for three months.

July 28, 2021, 15:34 Armenia's Defense Ministry plans to hold three-month trainings for reservists

STEPANAKERT, JULY 28, ARTSAKHPRESS: The trainings will take place from September 15 to December 15, 2021.

The trainings aim at improving the military capacities of the citizens registered in the reserved forces, professional training and preparing reserve officers from non-commissioned officers with higher education.

Up to 869 citizens are proposed to be involved in the trainings.