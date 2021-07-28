Two Armenian prisoners sentenced to 15 years in Baku

A court in Baku has completed the sham trial of two Armenian prisoners of war Davit Davtyan and Gevorg Sujyan, the Azerbaijani media report.
A court in Baku has completed the sham trial of two Armenian prisoners of war Davit Davtyan and Gevorg Sujyan, the Azerbaijani media report.
France calls on Armenia and Azerbaijan to resume the political processes which must be fair and should not take place under force or other influence, French Ambassador to Armenia Jonathan Lacote said during a press conference dedicated to the completion of archaeological excavations in Erebuni.
The units of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces, which had penetrated into the sovereign territory of Armenia...
Speaking about the implementation of the trilateral statements of November 9, 2020 and January 11, 2021...
Stable situation continues to be preserved along the Artsakh-Azerbaijani line of contact. The situation...
The trial of Armenian prisoners of war Davit Davtyan and Gevorg Sujyan under fake criminal cases resumed...
Artsakh has been Armenian for thousands of years and thanks to our national will and effort will remain...
Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh, in the wake of scattered border fighting between...
World oil prices are rising during trading on Tuesday, July 27, news.am informs.
According to the results of the first half of 2021, the index of economic activity in Armenia increased...
World oil prices are falling on Monday morning, investors are assessing the risks around the situation...
World oil prices are falling Thursday morning, and trading data attest to this, news.am informs.
World oil prices are dropping Tuesday morning, and trading data attest to this, news.am informs.
World oil prices are falling Monday morning, and trading data attest to this.
The press service of the Ministry of Urban Planning of the Republic of Artsakh informed "Artsakhpress",...
Human Rights Defender of Armenia Arman Tatoyan has outlined at least three undeniable facts about the ongoing criminal shootings of the Azerbaijani armed forces in Armenia’s Gegharkunik province.
In the community of Nngi, Martuni region of the Artsakh Republic, construction works are being carried...
Artsakh State Minister, accompanied by Healthcare Minister Mikayel Hayriyan, Advisor to the Artsakh President...
1 new case of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Artsakh in the past 24 hours, the ministry of healthcare...
Caretaker Minister of Healthcare of Armenia Anahit Avanesyan released details from the meeting with Chairman...
The Office of the Ombudsman of Artsakh has received an alarm about the capture of a resident of Machkalashen...
On July 19-23, the hotline staff of the Office of the Artsakh Republic President received 389 calls,...
The search operations for the 2020 Artsakh war casualties continue today in the Varanda (Fizuli) region.
Armenia’s Defense Ministry informs that the accurate number of servicemen wounded in the July 28 Azerbaijani...
A court in Baku has completed the sham trial of two Armenian prisoners of war Davit Davtyan and Gevorg...
The Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense claims in a statement that it has accepted a Russian-brokered ceasefire...
The Azerbaijani military units which attacked the Armenian positions have been repelled to their original...
On July 28, at around 03:40, the Azerbaijani armed forces launched a provocation and violated the ceasefire...
The Azerbaijani military violated the ceasefire at the north-eastern part of the Armenia-Azerbaijan border...
The U.S. President Joe Biden prolonged the moratorium on prohibition of deliveries to Azerbaijan of the...
Artsakh NA Speaker Artur Tovmasyan gave an interview to 1in.am.
month
week
day