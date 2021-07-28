A court in Baku has completed the sham trial of two Armenian prisoners of war Davit Davtyan and Gevorg Sujyan, the Azerbaijani media report.

July 28, 2021, 14:20 Two Armenian prisoners sentenced to 15 years in Baku

STEPANAKERT, JULY 28, ARTSAKHPRESS: The Baku court chaired by judge Ali Mammadov sentenced two Armenians to 15 years in prison.

The verdict notes that after serving the sentence, the accused must be expelled from Azerbaijan.