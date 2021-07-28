On July 28, the head of the main department of defense policy and international cooperation of the Armenian Defense Ministry Levon Ayvazyan received the military attachés of the foreign embassies accredited in Armenia, the ministry said.

July 28, 2021, 13:58 Armenian Defense Ministry spokesman briefs military attaché on situation on Armenian-Azerbaijani border

STEPANAKERT, JULY 28, ARTSAKHPRESS: The military attachés were briefed on the recent developments on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border, in particular today’s military actions of the Azerbaijani armed forces in the direction of Verin Shorja of Gegharkunik province. It was reported that the Azerbaijani forces used mortars, grenade launchers and large caliber firearms towards the Armenian position and temporarily occupied that position. However, they have been repelled to their initial positions as a result of the respective actions of the Armenian Armed Forces.

Levon Ayvazyan stated that the units of the Armenian Armed Forces fulfill their tasks, taking all necessary measures to counter the adversary.

He stated that the position of the Armenian side has not changed – the Azerbaijani troops must be withdrawn from Armenia’s sovereign territory.