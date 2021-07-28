On July 28, the head of the main department of defense policy and international cooperation of the Armenian Defense Ministry Levon Ayvazyan received the military attachés of the foreign embassies accredited in Armenia, the ministry said.
Armenian Defense Ministry spokesman briefs military attaché on situation on Armenian-Azerbaijani border
Levon Ayvazyan stated that the units of the Armenian Armed Forces fulfill their tasks, taking all necessary measures to counter the adversary.
He stated that the position of the Armenian side has not changed – the Azerbaijani troops must be withdrawn from Armenia’s sovereign territory.