Artsakhpress

ՀԱՅРУСENG
ՀԱՅРУСENG
Politics

Political process between Armenia and Azerbaijan must not take place under influence of force. French Ambassador

France calls on Armenia and Azerbaijan to resume the political processes which must be fair and should not take place under force or other influence, French Ambassador to Armenia Jonathan Lacote said during a press conference dedicated to the completion of archaeological excavations in Erebuni.

Political process between Armenia and Azerbaijan must not take place under influence of force. French Ambassador

Political process between Armenia and Azerbaijan must not take place under influence of force. French Ambassador
STEPANAKERT, JULY 28, ARTSAKHPRESS-ARMENPRESS“At this moment, when we hold this event, armed operations are taking place in the territory of Armenia, in Gegharkunik province. Of course, our minds are with those killed and their families. We also understand that this is taking place in the context when there is an escalation of the situation on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border. These developments cause the concern of France, because it is also a violation of the ceasefire, because of that the security situation on Armenia’s borders worsens. In this context France calls for resuming the political processes between Armenia and Azerbaijan, but that process must be fair and must not take place under force or other influence. Of course, there are contacts between France, US and Russia within the frames of the OSCE Minsk Group, in order to have our contribution to the normalization of the situation”, he said.

The Ambassador stated that the main concern of France is Armenia’s border situation.

“Of course, it is in our mind, and we do not forget about the other points of the November 9 trilateral statement as there are still problems with their implementation, particularly the point relating to the release of all prisoners of war held in Azerbaijan”, he said.


     

Politics

Political process between Armenia and Azerbaijan must not take place under influence of force. French Ambassador

France calls on Armenia and Azerbaijan to resume the political processes which must be fair and should not take place under force or other influence, French Ambassador to Armenia Jonathan Lacote said during a press conference dedicated to the completion of archaeological excavations in Erebuni.

All news from section

In response to Azerbaijan's use of force, Armenia will employ all its military-political tools. MFA

The units of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces, which had penetrated into the sovereign territory of Armenia...

Armenian MFA: Azerbaijan's idea of opening a corridor completely distorts content and purpose of trilateral statements

Speaking about the implementation of the trilateral statements of November 9, 2020 and January 11, 2021...

Stable situation continues to be preserved along the Artsakh-Azerbaijani line of contact. Spokesperson for the President of the Artsakh Republic

Stable situation continues to be preserved along the Artsakh-Azerbaijani line of contact. The situation...

Sham trial of 2 Armenian POWs resumes in Baku court

The trial of Armenian prisoners of war Davit Davtyan and Gevorg Sujyan under fake criminal cases resumed...

Artsakh has been Armenian for millennia and will remain so forever. State Minister

Artsakh has been Armenian for thousands of years and thanks to our national will and effort will remain...

Iran calls for lasting peace in South Caucasus

Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh, in the wake of scattered border fighting between...

Economy

World oil prices are rising

World oil prices are rising during trading on Tuesday, July 27, news.am informs.

All news from section

Economic activity index in Armenia grows by 5%

According to the results of the first half of 2021, the index of economic activity in Armenia increased...

Oil is getting cheaper

World oil prices are falling on Monday morning, investors are assessing the risks around the situation...

World oil prices dropping

World oil prices are falling Thursday morning, and trading data attest to this, news.am informs.

World oil prices falling

World oil prices are dropping Tuesday morning, and trading data attest to this, news.am informs.

World oil prices falling

World oil prices are falling Monday morning, and trading data attest to this.

A new apartment building is being built in Stepanakert

The press service of the Ministry of Urban Planning of the Republic of Artsakh informed "Artsakhpress",...

Society

‘Armenian Armed Forces protect the rights, life and peace of our residents’ - Ombudsman

Human Rights Defender of Armenia Arman Tatoyan has outlined at least three undeniable facts about the ongoing criminal shootings of the Azerbaijani armed forces in Armenia’s Gegharkunik province.

All news from section

Roofs damaged by the war being repaired in Nngi

In the community of Nngi, Martuni region of the Artsakh Republic, construction works are being carried...

We will spare no effort for having effective healthcare system. Artsakh State Minister

Artsakh State Minister, accompanied by Healthcare Minister Mikayel Hayriyan, Advisor to the Artsakh President...

Artsakh reports 1 new case of COVID-19 in past 24 hours

1 new case of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Artsakh in the past 24 hours, the ministry of healthcare...

COVID-19: Caretaker health minister comments on possibility of importing Moderna vaccine to Armenia

Caretaker Minister of Healthcare of Armenia Anahit Avanesyan released details from the meeting with Chairman...

Artsakh village resident taken captive by Azerbaijani forces – Ombudsman

The Office of the Ombudsman of Artsakh has received an alarm about the capture of a resident of Machkalashen...

The hotline of the Artsakh President’s Office received 389 calls over last week

On July 19-23, the hotline staff of the Office of the Artsakh Republic President received 389 calls,...

Military

Azerbaijan claims it accepts Russian-brokered ceasefire at Armenia border

The Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense claims in a statement that it has accepted a Russian-brokered ceasefire at the border with Armenia.

All news from section

Azerbaijani forces thrown back to starting positions suffering losses. Armenia MOD

The Azerbaijani military units which attacked the Armenian positions have been repelled to their original...

As a result of the Azerbaijani provocation on border, casualties reported on both sides

On July 28, at around 03:40, the Azerbaijani armed forces launched a provocation and violated the ceasefire...

Overnight fighting at Armenia border as Azerbaijani troops violate ceasefire

The Azerbaijani military violated the ceasefire at the north-eastern part of the Armenia-Azerbaijan border...

Remains of another Armenian serviceman found in Mataghis

During today’s searches conducted in Mataghis, the Artsakh rescuers have found and retrieved the ...

Search for Artsakh war casualties being carried out in Mataghis

The search for the remains of the dead and missing servicemen during last year's hostilities is carried...

New details on soldier's death case: He committed suicide

New details are known over the Armenian soldier's death case, news.am informs.

Political process between Armenia and Azerbaijan must not take place under influence of force. French Ambassador
Azerbaijan claims it accepts Russian-brokered ceasefire at Armenia border
‘Armenian Armed Forces protect the rights, life and peace of our residents’ - Ombudsman
Roofs damaged by the war being repaired in Nngi
In response to Azerbaijan's use of force, Armenia will employ all its military-political tools. MFA
more news

Analytical

Azerbaijani black market: Where do the western weapons go? – Bulgarian Military

The U.S. President Joe Biden prolonged the moratorium on prohibition of deliveries to Azerbaijan of the...

Greece must recognize Artsakh to atone for its envoy’s PR tour of Shushi

Opinion: Saudi Arabia should sue Turkey for stealing Prophet Muhammad's relics

All news from section

Interview

I am convinced that Russia respects the format of the OSCE Minsk Group. Artsakh should have a status. Artsakh NA Speaker

Artsakh NA Speaker Artur Tovmasyan gave an interview to 1in.am.

Artsakh of Life. Sokrat Khanyan

Azerbaijan doesn’t fulfill international obligations: MEP concerned over issue of Armenian POWs

All news from section

Photos

Kyokushin Karate Trainings
Kyokushin Karate Trainings
Master classes held in Stepanakert by the athletes of the Lvinoe Serdce (Lion heart) combat club
Master classes held in Stepanakert by the athletes of the Lvinoe Serdce (Lion heart) combat club
Amaras welcomed the pilgrims with open arms
Amaras welcomed the pilgrims with open arms
Kindergarten opened in Stepanakert for the children of Hadrut
Kindergarten opened in Stepanakert for the children of Hadrut
 more news

Videos

more news
more news

Culture

Premiere of the song "My Hadrut" performed by the famous singer will take place

All news from section

Stonehenge could follow Liverpool in losing its UNESCO world heritage status

Stepanakert Art School to hold reporting concert. The institution has a new address

Tigran Hamasyan wins two awards from Deutscher Jazzpreis

Sport

Up to 10,000 Japanese fans to be permitted at Tokyo Olympic venues

All news from section

Sports commentator Nobel Arustamyan gets accreditation for EURO 2020

2021 Individual Athletics Championship of Artsakh kicked off in Stepanakert

The stadium of Martuni shelled by Azerbaijan during the Third Artsakh War reopened

Diaspora

Nearly 200 Jews from different organizations visit Armenian clergyman injured in attack in Jerusalem

All news from section

Armenian Genocide commemoration events launch in Ukraine

Requiem mass to be held in Geneva’s St. Jacob Church to commemorate Armenian Genocide victims

Armenian Genocide commemoration events in Iran to kick off on April 23

International

Trans-Iranian Railway gains UNESCO World Heritage status

All news from section

Plane carrying Turkish defense chiefs makes emergency landing

PACE chief makes working visit to Georgia

EU ‘on track for 70% vaccination target’ by end summer

Most Read

month

week

day

Search