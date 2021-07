The Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense claims in a statement that it has accepted a Russian-brokered ceasefire at the border with Armenia.

STEPANAKERT, JULY 28, ARTSAKHPRESS: The Azerbaijani military launched an attack at the north-eastern part of the Armenian border overnight July 28, leading to casualties.