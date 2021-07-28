Human Rights Defender of Armenia Arman Tatoyan has outlined at least three undeniable facts about the ongoing criminal shootings of the Azerbaijani armed forces in Armenia’s Gegharkunik province.

July 28, 2021, 11:24 ‘Armenian Armed Forces protect the rights, life and peace of our residents’ - Ombudsman

STEPANAKERT, JULY 28, ARTSAKHPRESS: The Ombudsman firstly noted that the shootings are provoked by the Azerbaijani Armed Forces, which are located in the sovereign territory of the Republic of Armenia.

“The Azerbaijani shootings are in the immediate vicinity of the villages of Armenia, as well as in their direction.

The Armenian Armed Forces protect the rights, life and peace of our residents”, the Ombudsman said on Facebook.