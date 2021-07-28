Artsakh athletes Rudi Kamalyan and Davit Avetisyan won prizes in the Kyokushin Karate competition held in Varna, Bulgaria.

July 28, 2021, 11:11 Artsakh athletes returned from Bulgaria with victory

STEPANAKERT, JULY 28, ARTSAKHPRESS: As “Artsakhpress” informs, they brought bronze medals to Artsakh. The coach Arthur Arushanyan is satisfied with the results of his athletes.

''On July 4-11, we participated in the annual World Cup's training camp in Bulgaria. Our team consisted of 10 people- 7 participants and 3 coaches. Rudi Kamalyan and Davit Avetisyan also participated in the 44 Day War,” Arushanyan said.

"I had three fights. The first fight was with a Turkish athlete, whom I defeated by knockout, in the second fight I gained an advantage over the Bulgarian athlete, and I could not continue the third fight due to an injury. Through the difficulties of the war, we were able to overcome this ordeal," said D. Avetisyan.

Rudi Kamalyan said: "I had my first fight with an athlete representing Tunisia, the second with a Swedish athlete; we managed to enter the semifinals. The third was a rather difficult fight with an athlete representing Kazakhstan. The World Cup was organized at a high level," said Rudi Kamalyan.