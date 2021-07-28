Roofs damaged by the war being repaired in Nngi

In the community of Nngi, Martuni region of the Artsakh Republic, construction works are being carried out to restore the roofs damaged by the war.

STEPANAKERT, JULY 28, ARTSAKHPRESS: The Ministry of Urban Planning of the Republic of Artsakh informed “Artsakhpress”.

"Because of the war, the roofs of about 52 houses in the community have been damaged. The restoration works have begun in early June. The roofs of ten houses have already been restored," said the head of the community of Nngi, Zarmik Kamalyan.

Marta Danielyan, spokesperson of the Ministry of Urban Planning of the Republic of Artsakh, said that the contractor of the roof restoration work is "Vanaturants" LLC.