As a result of the Azerbaijani provocation on border, casualties reported on both sides

On July 28, at around 03:40, the Azerbaijani armed forces launched a provocation and violated the ceasefire in the northern-eastern section of the Armenia-Azerbaijan border.

Three Armenian servicemen were killed in the ongoing Azeri attacks on Armenia. Two more troops are wounded.

The localized battles continue.