Artsakhpress

ՀԱՅРУСENG
ՀԱՅРУСENG
Military

Overnight fighting at Armenia border as Azerbaijani troops violate ceasefire

The Azerbaijani military violated the ceasefire at the north-eastern part of the Armenia-Azerbaijan border around 03:40, July 28. The ministry of defense says “localized battles” are taking place amid the Azeri attacks, reports Armenpress.

Overnight fighting at Armenia border as Azerbaijani troops violate ceasefire

Overnight fighting at Armenia border as Azerbaijani troops violate ceasefire

STEPANAKERT, JULY 28, ARTSAKHPRESS:  “The units of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces once again resorted to provocations around 03:40 on July 28 and violated the ceasefire at the north-eastern part of the Armenian-Azerbaijani border, localized battles are taking place,” the Ministry of Defense of Armenia said in a statement. It added that Azerbaijan’s military-political leadership bears the entire responsibility of the escalation.

As of 06:00, the localized battles were still taking place.


     

Politics

Armenian MFA: Azerbaijan's idea of opening a corridor completely distorts content and purpose of trilateral statements

Speaking about the implementation of the trilateral statements of November 9, 2020 and January 11, 2021 - clear facts should be guided and not arbitrary interpretation of these statements, Armenian Foreign Ministry told in response to the inquiry of Armenpress.

All news from section

Stable situation continues to be preserved along the Artsakh-Azerbaijani line of contact. Spokesperson for the President of the Artsakh Republic

Stable situation continues to be preserved along the Artsakh-Azerbaijani line of contact. The situation...

Sham trial of 2 Armenian POWs resumes in Baku court

The trial of Armenian prisoners of war Davit Davtyan and Gevorg Sujyan under fake criminal cases resumed...

Artsakh has been Armenian for millennia and will remain so forever. State Minister

Artsakh has been Armenian for thousands of years and thanks to our national will and effort will remain...

Iran calls for lasting peace in South Caucasus

Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh, in the wake of scattered border fighting between...

Artsakh Foreign Ministry marks 28th anniversary of establishment

The Foreign Ministry of Artsakh has issued a statement on the occasion of the 28th anniversary of its...

Azerbaijan sentences 13 more Armenian POWs to 6 years in prison

Armenian prisoners of war (POWs) continue to be "sentenced" in Baku, the capital of Azerbaijan.

Economy

World oil prices are rising

World oil prices are rising during trading on Tuesday, July 27, news.am informs.

All news from section

Economic activity index in Armenia grows by 5%

According to the results of the first half of 2021, the index of economic activity in Armenia increased...

Oil is getting cheaper

World oil prices are falling on Monday morning, investors are assessing the risks around the situation...

World oil prices dropping

World oil prices are falling Thursday morning, and trading data attest to this, news.am informs.

World oil prices falling

World oil prices are dropping Tuesday morning, and trading data attest to this, news.am informs.

World oil prices falling

World oil prices are falling Monday morning, and trading data attest to this.

A new apartment building is being built in Stepanakert

The press service of the Ministry of Urban Planning of the Republic of Artsakh informed "Artsakhpress",...

Society

We will spare no effort for having effective healthcare system. Artsakh State Minister

Artsakh State Minister, accompanied by Healthcare Minister Mikayel Hayriyan, Advisor to the Artsakh President Lilit Hakobjanyan and Advisor to the State Minister Davit Hakobyan, visited the Center for Maternal and Child Healthcare in Stepanakert,the Office of the State Minister stated.

All news from section

Artsakh reports 1 new case of COVID-19 in past 24 hours

1 new case of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Artsakh in the past 24 hours, the ministry of healthcare...

COVID-19: Caretaker health minister comments on possibility of importing Moderna vaccine to Armenia

Caretaker Minister of Healthcare of Armenia Anahit Avanesyan released details from the meeting with Chairman...

Artsakh village resident taken captive by Azerbaijani forces – Ombudsman

The Office of the Ombudsman of Artsakh has received an alarm about the capture of a resident of Machkalashen...

The hotline of the Artsakh President’s Office received 389 calls over last week

On July 19-23, the hotline staff of the Office of the Artsakh Republic President received 389 calls,...

Togh Art School does not have a new address, but it continues to operate

Though due to the war the Hadrut region of the Republic of Artsakh has been occupied by Azerbaijan, the...

112 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Armenia

112 new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Armenia in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number...

Military

Overnight fighting at Armenia border as Azerbaijani troops violate ceasefire

The Azerbaijani military violated the ceasefire at the north-eastern part of the Armenia-Azerbaijan border around 03:40, July 28. The ministry of defense says “localized battles” are taking place amid the Azeri attacks, reports Armenpress.

All news from section

Remains of another Armenian serviceman found in Mataghis

During today’s searches conducted in Mataghis, the Artsakh rescuers have found and retrieved the ...

Search for Artsakh war casualties being carried out in Mataghis

The search for the remains of the dead and missing servicemen during last year's hostilities is carried...

New details on soldier's death case: He committed suicide

New details are known over the Armenian soldier's death case, news.am informs.

Military Insurance Fund allocates compensation for families of 43 another fallen servicemen

The Military Insurance Fund of Armenia has released a report on the number of its beneficiaries as of...

Criminal case initiated over soldier’s death in Artsakh

A criminal case has been launched over the death of a soldier in Artsakh, the Investigative Committee...

Soldier dies in Artsakh

On July 26, at around 22:26, soldier of the Defense Army of Artsakh Sargis Grigoryan, born in 2002, was...

Overnight fighting at Armenia border as Azerbaijani troops violate ceasefire
Trans-Iranian Railway gains UNESCO World Heritage status
Remains of another Armenian serviceman found in Mataghis
Plane carrying Turkish defense chiefs makes emergency landing
Azerbaijani black market: Where do the western weapons go? – Bulgarian Military
more news

Analytical

Azerbaijani black market: Where do the western weapons go? – Bulgarian Military

The U.S. President Joe Biden prolonged the moratorium on prohibition of deliveries to Azerbaijan of the...

Greece must recognize Artsakh to atone for its envoy’s PR tour of Shushi

Opinion: Saudi Arabia should sue Turkey for stealing Prophet Muhammad's relics

All news from section

Interview

I am convinced that Russia respects the format of the OSCE Minsk Group. Artsakh should have a status. Artsakh NA Speaker

Artsakh NA Speaker Artur Tovmasyan gave an interview to 1in.am.

Artsakh of Life. Sokrat Khanyan

Azerbaijan doesn’t fulfill international obligations: MEP concerned over issue of Armenian POWs

All news from section

Photos

Kyokushin Karate Trainings
Kyokushin Karate Trainings
Master classes held in Stepanakert by the athletes of the Lvinoe Serdce (Lion heart) combat club
Master classes held in Stepanakert by the athletes of the Lvinoe Serdce (Lion heart) combat club
Amaras welcomed the pilgrims with open arms
Amaras welcomed the pilgrims with open arms
Kindergarten opened in Stepanakert for the children of Hadrut
Kindergarten opened in Stepanakert for the children of Hadrut
 more news

Videos

more news
more news

Culture

Premiere of the song "My Hadrut" performed by the famous singer will take place

All news from section

Stonehenge could follow Liverpool in losing its UNESCO world heritage status

Stepanakert Art School to hold reporting concert. The institution has a new address

Tigran Hamasyan wins two awards from Deutscher Jazzpreis

Sport

Up to 10,000 Japanese fans to be permitted at Tokyo Olympic venues

All news from section

Sports commentator Nobel Arustamyan gets accreditation for EURO 2020

2021 Individual Athletics Championship of Artsakh kicked off in Stepanakert

The stadium of Martuni shelled by Azerbaijan during the Third Artsakh War reopened

Diaspora

Nearly 200 Jews from different organizations visit Armenian clergyman injured in attack in Jerusalem

All news from section

Armenian Genocide commemoration events launch in Ukraine

Requiem mass to be held in Geneva’s St. Jacob Church to commemorate Armenian Genocide victims

Armenian Genocide commemoration events in Iran to kick off on April 23

International

Trans-Iranian Railway gains UNESCO World Heritage status

All news from section

Plane carrying Turkish defense chiefs makes emergency landing

PACE chief makes working visit to Georgia

EU ‘on track for 70% vaccination target’ by end summer

Most Read

month

week

day

Search