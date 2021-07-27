Artsakhpress

Politics

Armenian MFA: Azerbaijan's idea of opening a corridor completely distorts content and purpose of trilateral statements

Speaking about the implementation of the trilateral statements of November 9, 2020 and January 11, 2021 - clear facts should be guided and not arbitrary interpretation of these statements, Armenian Foreign Ministry told in response to the inquiry of Armenpress.

STEPANAKERT, JULY 27, ARTSAKHPRESS: The comment is presented below:

Question. During a joint press conference with the Foreign Minister of Serbia, the Foreign Minister of Azerbaijan accused Armenia of obstructing the implementation of the November 9 trilateral statement. How would you comment on this statement?

Answer. When referring to the implementation of trilateral statements of November 9, 2020 and January 21, 2021 one should be guided by clear facts  and not arbitrary interpretations of those statements. And the facts are as follows:

A month after signing the Statement, the Azerbaijani armed forces violated its first provision, according to which the sides should remain in their positions, and launched an attack on the villages of Hin Tagher and Khtsaberd in the region of Hadrut, as a result of which these settlements were occupied, the Armenian soldiers were killed and captured. 

Unlike Armenia, Azerbaijan did not fulfill the 8th provision of the November 9 statement, which enshrines the exchange of prisoners of war, hostages and other detainees. Moreover, Armenian prisoners of war are being prosecuted, which is also a gross violation of international humanitarian law.

Since May 12, the armed forces of Azerbaijan have infiltrated and continue to stay in the sovereign territory Republic of Armenia. It is noteworthy that Azerbaijani troops infiltrated into the Republic of Armenia from the territories over which Azerbaijan established control following the implementation of the Statement of November 9. In other words, the constructive approach of the Armenian side to implement the Statement was opposed by Azerbaijan`s policy of disrupting regional security and peace by the encroachment on the territorial integrity of Armenia  The fact that the Azerbaijani military units are in the territory of Armenia was accepted by the President of Azerbaijan, noting that “Zangezur is the land of our ancestors”.

Recently, Azerbaijan has been making statements denying Nagorno-Karabakh as a territorial entity, which in turn violates Provision 7 of the Statement, where the parties, including Azerbaijan, agreed on the term "Nagorno-Karabakh and adjacent areas."

Armenia has been the most constructive in implementing the November 9 and January 11 statements regarding the unblocking.  Unfortunately, the Azerbaijani side has actively manipulated Armenia’s constructive approach and has attempted to circulate the official idea of ​​"opening the corridor" with official public statements, which is unacceptable and completely distorts the content of the trilateral statements.

It is noteworthy that along with these speculations, Azerbaijan, on one hand, made false territorial-historical claims to Armenia, and on the other hand, the Azerbaijani military units penetrated into the sovereign territory of the Republic of Armenia.

As for the accusations that Armenia does not help Azerbaijan to demine the territories of the conflict zone, it should be emphasized that the November 9 statement does not contain any provision for cooperation between the parties in the field of demining. It is worth mentioning that the possibility of cooperation with Armenia and Artsakh in this direction was usually denied by Azerbaijan. Moreover, in 2017 due to Azerbaijan's efforts, the OSCE Office in Yerevan was closed under the pretext that the OSCE was engaged in a humanitarian demining program.

Not having any obligation to cooperate in the field of demining, the Armenian side nevertheless provided information to Azerbaijan through third parties as an expression of goodwill.

The complete implementation of the process of repatriation of prisoners of war, hostages and other detainees held in Azerbaijan may create a constructive environment for the implementation of the November 9 Statement.


     

Politics

Speaking about the implementation of the trilateral statements of November 9, 2020 and January 11, 2021 - clear facts should be guided and not arbitrary interpretation of these statements, Armenian Foreign Ministry told in response to the inquiry of Armenpress.

World oil prices are rising

World oil prices are rising during trading on Tuesday, July 27, news.am informs.

We will spare no effort for having effective healthcare system. Artsakh State Minister

Artsakh State Minister, accompanied by Healthcare Minister Mikayel Hayriyan, Advisor to the Artsakh President Lilit Hakobjanyan and Advisor to the State Minister Davit Hakobyan, visited the Center for Maternal and Child Healthcare in Stepanakert,the Office of the State Minister stated.

Search for Artsakh war casualties being carried out in Mataghis

The search for the remains of the dead and missing servicemen during last year's hostilities is carried out in the direction of Mataghis in Martakert region - now controlled by Azerbaijan, State Emergency Service of Artsakh reported.

Azerbaijani black market: Where do the western weapons go? – Bulgarian Military

The U.S. President Joe Biden prolonged the moratorium on prohibition of deliveries to Azerbaijan of the...

Greece must recognize Artsakh to atone for its envoy’s PR tour of Shushi

Opinion: Saudi Arabia should sue Turkey for stealing Prophet Muhammad's relics

I am convinced that Russia respects the format of the OSCE Minsk Group. Artsakh should have a status. Artsakh NA Speaker

Artsakh NA Speaker Artur Tovmasyan gave an interview to 1in.am.

Artsakh of Life. Sokrat Khanyan

Azerbaijan doesn’t fulfill international obligations: MEP concerned over issue of Armenian POWs

Premiere of the song "My Hadrut" performed by the famous singer will take place

Up to 10,000 Japanese fans to be permitted at Tokyo Olympic venues

Nearly 200 Jews from different organizations visit Armenian clergyman injured in attack in Jerusalem

Plane carrying Turkish defense chiefs makes emergency landing

