The search for the remains of the dead and missing servicemen during last year's hostilities is carried out in the direction of Mataghis in Martakert region - now controlled by Azerbaijan, State Emergency Service of Artsakh reported.

STEPANAKERT, JULY 27, ARTSAKHPRESS: Since the end of hostilities, a total of 1,615 bodies have been found and recovered from the Azerbaijani-occupied territories of Artsakh.