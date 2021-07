New details are known over the Armenian soldier's death case, news.am informs.

STEPANAKERT, JULY 27, ARTSAKHPRESS: The preliminary investigation of the criminal case initiated by the Armenian Investigation Committee revealed that the conscript of the military unit, shot himself in the left side of the chest and received a fatal gunshot wound.

The preliminary investigation of the criminal case is underway.