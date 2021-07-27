Artsakhpress

ՀԱՅՐУСENG
Military Insurance Fund allocates compensation for families of 43 another fallen servicemen

The Military Insurance Fund of Armenia has released a report on the number of its beneficiaries as of July 27, the Fund informs.

STEPANAKERT, JULY 27, ARTSAKHPRESS-ARMENPRESSThe Fund said that the number of its beneficiaries has changed, and accordingly families of 43 other fallen servicemen have received compensations.

The total number of the beneficiaries of the Fund has reached 4220, 416 of whom became beneficiaries before the 2020 Artsakh war.


     

Stable situation continues to be preserved along the Artsakh-Azerbaijani line of contact. Spokesperson for the President of the Artsakh Republic

Stable situation continues to be preserved along the Artsakh-Azerbaijani line of contact. The situation is under the full control of the Defense Army and the Russian peacekeepers.

World oil prices are rising

World oil prices are rising during trading on Tuesday, July 27, news.am informs.

We will spare no effort for having effective healthcare system. Artsakh State Minister

Artsakh State Minister, accompanied by Healthcare Minister Mikayel Hayriyan, Advisor to the Artsakh President Lilit Hakobjanyan and Advisor to the State Minister Davit Hakobyan, visited the Center for Maternal and Child Healthcare in Stepanakert,the Office of the State Minister stated.

New details on soldier's death case: He committed suicide

New details are known over the Armenian soldier's death case, news.am informs.

Greece must recognize Artsakh to atone for its envoy’s PR tour of Shushi

A scandalous propaganda tour was organized on July 9-10, 2021 by Azerbaijan’s despotic government to...

Opinion: Saudi Arabia should sue Turkey for stealing Prophet Muhammad's relics

France24 publishes videos on presence of Syrian terrorist-militants fighting for Azeris in NK attack

I am convinced that Russia respects the format of the OSCE Minsk Group. Artsakh should have a status. Artsakh NA Speaker

Artsakh NA Speaker Artur Tovmasyan gave an interview to 1in.am.

Artsakh of Life. Sokrat Khanyan

Azerbaijan doesn’t fulfill international obligations: MEP concerned over issue of Armenian POWs

Stonehenge could follow Liverpool in losing its UNESCO world heritage status

Up to 10,000 Japanese fans to be permitted at Tokyo Olympic venues

Nearly 200 Jews from different organizations visit Armenian clergyman injured in attack in Jerusalem

Biden, Kadhimi seal agreement to end US combat mission in Iraq

