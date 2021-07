Military Insurance Fund allocates compensation for families of 43 another fallen servicemen

The Military Insurance Fund of Armenia has released a report on the number of its beneficiaries as of July 27, the Fund informs.

STEPANAKERT, JULY 27, ARTSAKHPRESS-ARMENPRESS: The Fund said that the number of its beneficiaries has changed, and accordingly families of 43 other fallen servicemen have received compensations.

The total number of the beneficiaries of the Fund has reached 4220, 416 of whom became beneficiaries before the 2020 Artsakh war.