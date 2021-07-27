Artsakh State Minister, accompanied by Healthcare Minister Mikayel Hayriyan, Advisor to the Artsakh President Lilit Hakobjanyan and Advisor to the State Minister Davit Hakobyan, visited the Center for Maternal and Child Healthcare in Stepanakert,the Office of the State Minister stated.

July 27, 2021, 11:25 We will spare no effort for having effective healthcare system. Artsakh State Minister

STEPANAKERT, JULY 27, ARTSAKHPRESS: The State Minister congratulated the women on giving birth to their babies and wished them good health.

“The new maternity hospital will soon be put into operation. Although the new building has been seriously damaged during the recent war, it hasn’t changed the government’s approaches. We are going to have new maternity hospital with modern equipment and infrastructure thanks to state and charitable investments.

We will spare no effort for having an effective healthcare system,” said Artak Beglaryan, in particular.

At the end of the meeting, the State Minister answered the questions of the medical staff, and an interested discussion on a number of issues took place.