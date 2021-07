A criminal case has been launched over the death of a soldier in Artsakh, the Investigative Committee informs.

STEPANAKERT, JULY 27, ARTSAKHPRESS: On July 26, a conscript soldier received a fatal gunshot wound in the chest area at the firing position of the N military unit.

Measures are being taken to find out the circumstances of the death.

Investigation is underway.