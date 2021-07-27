On the eve of Hadrut Day, on August 15, Sar Sargsyan, an Armenain singer whose roots come from Hadrut, will present his new vocal composition "My Hadrut".

STEPANAKERT, JULY 27, ARTSAKHPRESS: "The premiere of the song will take place on my official website www.sarsargsyan.com, on the eve of Hadrut Day. I am very grateful to the people who supported me in this important work," Sar Sargsyan told ''Artsakhpress''.

The singer gave concerts in Artsakh, Armenia, Russia, Ukraine, Georgia, Bulgaria, Poland, Italy, Croatia, USA, United Arab Emirates, China, Lithuania, Spain and elsewhere.

"Now I live and work in Warsaw, but I often visit other countries, where I have an opportunity to present the wonderful musical heritage and the Armenian culture,’’ he said.

"I believe that we will definitely return our ancestral territories. Hadrut will be ours again,’’concluded Sargsyan.