On the eve of Hadrut Day, on August 15, Sar Sargsyan, an Armenain singer whose roots come from Hadrut, will present his new vocal composition "My Hadrut".
Premiere of the song "My Hadrut" performed by the famous singer will take place
"Now I live and work in Warsaw, but I often visit other countries, where I have an opportunity to present the wonderful musical heritage and the Armenian culture,’’ he said.
"I believe that we will definitely return our ancestral territories. Hadrut will be ours again,’’concluded Sargsyan.