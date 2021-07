407 | July 23, 2021 15:10 Kindergarten opened in Stepanakert for the children of Hadrut

375 | July 23, 2021 16:45 4 more bodies retrieved from battle zones, Artsakh emergency situations service

353 | July 24, 2021 09:46 Armenian air defense units prevent attempt by Azerbaijani UAV to enter Armenia’s airspace

352 | July 23, 2021 17:24 Azerbaijan Armed Forces' General Staff has new chief

351 | July 23, 2021 14:57 West trying to create instability belt around Russia, Lavrov says

343 | July 23, 2021 11:27 Victoria Nuland: Turkey's role in hostilities in Karabakh exacerbated regional tension

303 | July 24, 2021 11:10 One of three Armenian soldiers wounded from Azerbaijani fire in critical condition

292 | July 24, 2021 10:35 Iran calls for lasting peace in South Caucasus