On July 26, at around 22:26, soldier of the Defense Army of Artsakh Sargis Grigoryan, born in 2002, was fatally wounded in a military unit located in the northern direction, the Artsakh defense ministry said in a statement.

July 27, 2021, 09:40 Soldier dies in Artsakh

STEPANAKERT, JULY 27, ARTSAKHPRESS: A probe has been launched into the circumstances of the incident, the Artsakh Ministry of Defense reports, extending its solidarity to the family and fellow servicemen of the deceased.