US President Joe Biden and Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi sealed an agreement on Monday formally ending the US combat mission in Iraq by the end of 2021, but US forces will still operate there in an advisory role, Reuters reported.

July 27, 2021, 09:12 Biden, Kadhimi seal agreement to end US combat mission in Iraq

"Our role in Iraq will be ... to be available, to continue to train, to assist, to help and to deal with ISIS as it arises, but we're not going to be, by the end of the year, in a combat mission," Biden told reporters as he and Kadhimi met.