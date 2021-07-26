I am convinced that Russia respects the format of the OSCE Minsk Group. Artsakh should have a status. Artsakh NA Speaker

Artsakh NA Speaker Artur Tovmasyan gave an interview to 1in.am.
Stable situation continues to be preserved along the Artsakh-Azerbaijani line of contact. The situation is under the full control of the Defense Army and the Russian peacekeepers.
The trial of Armenian prisoners of war Davit Davtyan and Gevorg Sujyan under fake criminal cases resumed...
Artsakh has been Armenian for thousands of years and thanks to our national will and effort will remain...
Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh, in the wake of scattered border fighting between...
The Foreign Ministry of Artsakh has issued a statement on the occasion of the 28th anniversary of its...
Armenian prisoners of war (POWs) continue to be "sentenced" in Baku, the capital of Azerbaijan.
During last year's hostilities in Nagorno-Karabakh , the role of third parties, including Turkey, exacerbated...
World oil prices are rising during trading on Tuesday, July 27, news.am informs.
According to the results of the first half of 2021, the index of economic activity in Armenia increased...
World oil prices are falling on Monday morning, investors are assessing the risks around the situation...
World oil prices are falling Thursday morning, and trading data attest to this, news.am informs.
World oil prices are dropping Tuesday morning, and trading data attest to this, news.am informs.
World oil prices are falling Monday morning, and trading data attest to this.
The press service of the Ministry of Urban Planning of the Republic of Artsakh informed "Artsakhpress",...
Artsakh State Minister, accompanied by Healthcare Minister Mikayel Hayriyan, Advisor to the Artsakh President Lilit Hakobjanyan and Advisor to the State Minister Davit Hakobyan, visited the Center for Maternal and Child Healthcare in Stepanakert,the Office of the State Minister stated.
Caretaker Minister of Healthcare of Armenia Anahit Avanesyan released details from the meeting with Chairman...
The Office of the Ombudsman of Artsakh has received an alarm about the capture of a resident of Machkalashen...
On July 19-23, the hotline staff of the Office of the Artsakh Republic President received 389 calls,...
Though due to the war the Hadrut region of the Republic of Artsakh has been occupied by Azerbaijan, the...
112 new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Armenia in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number...
On July 24, on the initiative of the Artsakh Diocese, a pilgrimage to the Amaras Monastery was organized.
On July 26, at around 22:26, soldier of the Defense Army of Artsakh Sargis Grigoryan, born in 2002, was fatally wounded in a military unit located in the northern direction, the Artsakh defense ministry said in a statement.
The Defense Ministry of Artsakh denies the reports on social media claiming that a shootout occurred...
The Azerbaijani troops have fired on the Armenian positions stationed in the Gegharkunik and Ararat Provinces,...
One of the three Armenian servicemen, who were wounded from the Azerbaijani fire on Friday evening at...
At about 11pm on Friday, the air defense units of the Armed Forces of Armenia took actions to prevent...
Kerim Veliyev has been appointed the new chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Azerbaijan,...
During searches conducted in Varanda (Fizuli) today, rescuers found and removed the remains of another...
A scandalous propaganda tour was organized on July 9-10, 2021 by Azerbaijan’s despotic government to...
