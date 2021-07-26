The Defense Ministry of Artsakh denies the reports on social media claiming that a shootout occurred between the Armenian and Azerbaijani servicemen in the military positions located in Kashatagh, as well as the Armenian servicemen have been attacked by the Azerbaijani forces in the Martuni section.

July 26, 2021, 17:08 Artsakh Defense Army: Relatively stable situation still maintained on line of contact of Artsakh-Azerbaijan forces

STEPANAKERT, JULY 26, ARTSAKHPRESS: The Defense Army of Artsakh reported that relatively stable situation is still maintained at the military posts in Kashatagh and in the Martuni sector, as well as in the other sectors of the line of contact of the conflicting forces of Artsakh and Azerbaijan.