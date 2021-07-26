Stable situation continues to be preserved along the Artsakh-Azerbaijani line of contact. Spokesperson for the President of the Artsakh Republic

Stable situation continues to be preserved along the Artsakh-Azerbaijani line of contact. The situation is under the full control of the Defense Army and the Russian peacekeepers.

STEPANAKERT, JULY 26, ARTSAKHPRESS: Spokesperson of the President of the Republic of Artsakh, Lusine Avanesyan told ''Artsakhpress.''

Lusine Avanesyan noted that the information spread on social networks does not correspond to reality. She said that relatively stable situation is maintained along the Artsakh-Azerbaijani line of contact and urged the public to be wary of fake news.