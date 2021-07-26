Artsakhpress

US to continue air strikes supporting Afghan troops fighting Taliban, general says

The United States will continue air strikes in support of Afghan forces fighting the Taliban, a top US general said Sunday, as the insurgents press on with offensives across the country, AFP reported.

STEPANAKERT, JULY 26, ARTSAKHPRESS:  Since early May, violence has surged after the insurgents launched a sweeping assault just days after the US-led foreign forces began their final withdrawal.

The Taliban's deadly assault has seen the insurgents capture scores of districts, border crossings and encircle several provincial capitals.

"The United States has increased air strikes in the support of Afghan forces over the last several days, and we are prepared to continue this heightened level of support in the coming weeks if the Taliban continue their attacks," General Kenneth McKenzie, head of the US Army Central Command, told reporters in Kabul.

McKenzie acknowledged that there were tough days ahead for the Afghan government, but insisted that the Taliban were nowhere close to victory.

"The Taliban are attempting to create a sense of inevitability about their campaign. They are wrong," he said.

"Taliban victory is not inevitable."

McKenzie's remarks came as Afghan officials in the southern province of Kandahar said fighting in the region had displaced about 22,000 families in the past month.

"They have all moved from the volatile districts of the city to safer areas," Dost Mohammad Daryab, head of the provincial refugee department, told AFP.

On Sunday, fighting continued on the outskirts of Kandahar city.

"The negligence of some security forces, especially the police, has made way for the Taliban to come that close," Lalai Dastageeri, deputy governor of Kandahar province, told AFP.

"We are now trying to organise our security forces."


     

Stable situation continues to be preserved along the Artsakh-Azerbaijani line of contact. Spokesperson for the President of the Artsakh Republic

Stable situation continues to be preserved along the Artsakh-Azerbaijani line of contact. The situation is under the full control of the Defense Army and the Russian peacekeepers.

Sham trial of 2 Armenian POWs resumes in Baku court

The trial of Armenian prisoners of war Davit Davtyan and Gevorg Sujyan under fake criminal cases resumed...

Artsakh has been Armenian for millennia and will remain so forever. State Minister

Artsakh has been Armenian for thousands of years and thanks to our national will and effort will remain...

Iran calls for lasting peace in South Caucasus

Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh, in the wake of scattered border fighting between...

Artsakh Foreign Ministry marks 28th anniversary of establishment

The Foreign Ministry of Artsakh has issued a statement on the occasion of the 28th anniversary of its...

Azerbaijan sentences 13 more Armenian POWs to 6 years in prison

Armenian prisoners of war (POWs) continue to be "sentenced" in Baku, the capital of Azerbaijan.

Victoria Nuland: Turkey's role in hostilities in Karabakh exacerbated regional tension

During last year's hostilities in Nagorno-Karabakh , the role of third parties, including Turkey, exacerbated...

Economic activity index in Armenia grows by 5%

According to the results of the first half of 2021, the index of economic activity in Armenia increased by 5% compared to the same period in 2020, news.am informs.

Oil is getting cheaper

World oil prices are falling on Monday morning, investors are assessing the risks around the situation...

World oil prices dropping

World oil prices are falling Thursday morning, and trading data attest to this, news.am informs.

World oil prices falling

World oil prices are dropping Tuesday morning, and trading data attest to this, news.am informs.

World oil prices falling

World oil prices are falling Monday morning, and trading data attest to this.

A new apartment building is being built in Stepanakert

The press service of the Ministry of Urban Planning of the Republic of Artsakh informed "Artsakhpress",...

World oil prices going up

World oil prices are on the rise Thursday morning, and trading data attest to this, news.am informs.

COVID-19: Caretaker health minister comments on possibility of importing Moderna vaccine to Armenia

Caretaker Minister of Healthcare of Armenia Anahit Avanesyan released details from the meeting with Chairman of the Board of Directors of Moderna, Noubar Afeyan.

Artsakh village resident taken captive by Azerbaijani forces – Ombudsman

The Office of the Ombudsman of Artsakh has received an alarm about the capture of a resident of Machkalashen...

The hotline of the Artsakh President’s Office received 389 calls over last week

On July 19-23, the hotline staff of the Office of the Artsakh Republic President received 389 calls,...

Togh Art School does not have a new address, but it continues to operate

Though due to the war the Hadrut region of the Republic of Artsakh has been occupied by Azerbaijan, the...

112 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Armenia

112 new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Armenia in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number...

Prayer for the state, the army and for the repose of the souls of the martyrs: A pilgrimage to the Amaras monastery was organized

On July 24, on the initiative of the Artsakh Diocese, a pilgrimage to the Amaras Monastery was organized.

Discussion on the economic, social and political situation of the two Armenian republics held in Stepanakert

The Armenian Project scientific-educational NGO delivered a speech on Friday at Stepanakert's "Mesrop...

Artsakh Defense Army: Relatively stable situation still maintained on line of contact of Artsakh-Azerbaijan forces

The Defense Ministry of Artsakh denies the reports on social media claiming that a shootout occurred between the Armenian and Azerbaijani servicemen in the military positions located in Kashatagh, as well as the Armenian servicemen have been attacked by the Azerbaijani forces in the Martuni section.

Azerbaijani forces open fire at Armenian positions in Gegharkunik and Ararat. Defense Ministry

The Azerbaijani troops have fired on the Armenian positions stationed in the Gegharkunik and Ararat Provinces,...

One of three Armenian soldiers wounded from Azerbaijani fire in critical condition

One of the three Armenian servicemen, who were wounded from the Azerbaijani fire on Friday evening at...

Armenian air defense units prevent attempt by Azerbaijani UAV to enter Armenia’s airspace

At about 11pm on Friday, the air defense units of the Armed Forces of Armenia took actions to prevent...

Azerbaijan Armed Forces' General Staff has new chief

Kerim Veliyev has been appointed the new chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Azerbaijan,...

4 more bodies retrieved from battle zones, Artsakh emergency situations service

During searches conducted in Varanda (Fizuli) today, rescuers found and removed the remains of another...

Search for Artsakh war casualties continues in Mataghis region

The search for the remains of servicemen killed and considered missing during the hostilities continues...

Opinion: Saudi Arabia should sue Turkey for stealing Prophet Muhammad's relics

The Arab News published on March 28 an article titled, “Book by Saudi author unravels Ottoman atrocities...

France24 publishes videos on presence of Syrian terrorist-militants fighting for Azeris in NK attack

Turkey’s leaders furious at Biden for his attack on Pres. Erdogan - Harut Sassounian

Artsakh of Life. Sokrat Khanyan

Within the framework of the “Artsakh of Life " project, "Artsakhpress" hosted Sokrat Khanyan, a poet,...

Azerbaijan doesn’t fulfill international obligations: MEP concerned over issue of Armenian POWs

More than 70,000 people currently live in Artsakh. Zhirayr Mirzoyan

Master classes held in Stepanakert by the athletes of the Lvinoe Serdce (Lion heart) combat club
Master classes held in Stepanakert by the athletes of the Lvinoe Serdce (Lion heart) combat club
Amaras welcomed the pilgrims with open arms
Amaras welcomed the pilgrims with open arms
Kindergarten opened in Stepanakert for the children of Hadrut
Kindergarten opened in Stepanakert for the children of Hadrut
Artsakh Wushu KungFu Federation held master classes
Artsakh Wushu KungFu Federation held master classes
Stonehenge could follow Liverpool in losing its UNESCO world heritage status

Stepanakert Art School to hold reporting concert. The institution has a new address

Tigran Hamasyan wins two awards from Deutscher Jazzpreis

The Final Concert of "Little Singers of Armenia" Held in Stepanakert

Up to 10,000 Japanese fans to be permitted at Tokyo Olympic venues

Sports commentator Nobel Arustamyan gets accreditation for EURO 2020

2021 Individual Athletics Championship of Artsakh kicked off in Stepanakert

The stadium of Martuni shelled by Azerbaijan during the Third Artsakh War reopened

Nearly 200 Jews from different organizations visit Armenian clergyman injured in attack in Jerusalem

Armenian Genocide commemoration events launch in Ukraine

Requiem mass to be held in Geneva’s St. Jacob Church to commemorate Armenian Genocide victims

Armenian Genocide commemoration events in Iran to kick off on April 23

US to continue air strikes supporting Afghan troops fighting Taliban, general says

400 'evacuated' on Sardinia amid raging fires

West trying to create instability belt around Russia, Lavrov says

US imposes new sanctions against Cuba, Biden says this is just the beginning

