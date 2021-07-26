Artsakh village resident taken captive by Azerbaijani forces – Ombudsman

The Office of the Ombudsman of Artsakh has received an alarm about the capture of a resident of Machkalashen community of Martuni region, Armenpress reports.

STEPANAKERT, JULY 26, ARTSAKHPRESS: “The fact-finding works have revealed that the person is a resident of Machkalashen, born in 1989,who was engaged in cattle-breeding. While searching for his own animals, he found himself in the territory which is under the control of the Azerbaijani armed forces.

The community authorities have informed the Russian peacekeepers about this. Currently, negotiations are underway with their mediation for returning the person.

The Ombudsman’s Office continues examinations about the alarm and will provide additional information about the results”, Ombudsman of Artsakh Gegham Stepanyan said on Facebook.