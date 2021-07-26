According to the results of the first half of 2021, the index of economic activity in Armenia increased by 5% compared to the same period in 2020, news.am informs.

July 26, 2021, 14:42 Economic activity index in Armenia grows by 5%

STEPANAKERT, JULY 26, ARTSAKHPRESS: This is evidenced by the data released by the State Statistics Committee of Armenia. Note that the comparison is made with the period when a lockdown was in effect in the country since mid-March, the gradual softening of which began on May 18.

Only the growth in June in comparison with the same month last year was 8%.

The volume of industrial production in January-June compared to the same period in 2020 increased by 2.1%, gross agricultural output - by 6.8%, construction - by 10.8%.

Trade turnover in January-June increased by 8%, and the volume of services rendered (excluding trade) - by 2.7%.

In January-June 2021, the consumer price index increased by 5.7%, the price index for industrial products - by 10%, the volume of electricity production - by 0.5%.

The volume of foreign trade turnover in January-June of this year increased by 13.4% compared to the same period last year, only in June the growth in comparison with the same month last year amounted to 20.1%.

Exports from Armenia in January-June increased by 23.3%, while imports - by 7.9%.