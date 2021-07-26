Sham trial of 2 Armenian POWs resumes in Baku court

The trial of Armenian prisoners of war Davit Davtyan and Gevorg Sujyan under fake criminal cases resumed in the court of Baku on July 26, the Azerbaijani media report.

STEPANAKERT, JULY 26, ARTSAKHPRESS-ARMENPRESS: The two Armenian POWs are facing fake charges (espionage, illegal possession of arms, illegal border crossing, etc).

Azerbaijan continues violating the provisions of the 2020 November 9 trilateral statement on the ceasefire in Nagorno Karabakh, in particular the point relating to the return of all prisoners of war.