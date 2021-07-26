Artsakhpress

Society

The hotline of the Artsakh President’s Office received 389 calls over last week

On July 19-23, the hotline staff of the Office of the Artsakh Republic President received 389 calls, the Presidential Office stated.

STEPANAKERT, JULY 26, ARTSAKHPRESS: Most of the calls were related to the program of state financial assistance to fulfill loan obligations, housing, repairing of damaged houses, compensation for lost property, as well as the problems of internally displaced persons. In order to answer the missed calls the hotline staff made 145 calls back for awareness, consultation, problem identification and other purposes.

It is possible to call the hotline from Artsakh at 119, and from the Republic of Armenia and abroad at +374-47-119-119. The working mode is Monday to Friday from 09:00 to 18:00. It should be noted that for social issues it is desirable to call the hotline of the ministry of labor, social affairs and migration of the Republic of Artsakh at 114 short number.


     

Politics

Artsakh has been Armenian for millennia and will remain so forever. State Minister

Artsakh has been Armenian for thousands of years and thanks to our national will and effort will remain so forever.

Iran calls for lasting peace in South Caucasus

Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh, in the wake of scattered border fighting between...

Artsakh Foreign Ministry marks 28th anniversary of establishment

The Foreign Ministry of Artsakh has issued a statement on the occasion of the 28th anniversary of its...

Azerbaijan sentences 13 more Armenian POWs to 6 years in prison

Armenian prisoners of war (POWs) continue to be "sentenced" in Baku, the capital of Azerbaijan.

Victoria Nuland: Turkey's role in hostilities in Karabakh exacerbated regional tension

During last year's hostilities in Nagorno-Karabakh , the role of third parties, including Turkey, exacerbated...

ECHR obliges Azerbaijan to pay 30,000 euros to Armenian citizen Artur Badalyan who has been released from captivity

The European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) has published another judgment against Azerbaijan, recording...

Senator Menendez raises Artsakh war during U.S. Policy on Turkey hearing

Senator Bob Menendez (D-NJ), Chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, referred to the Artsakh...

Economy

Oil is getting cheaper

World oil prices are falling on Monday morning, investors are assessing the risks around the situation with the pandemic and demand, according to trading data, news.am informs.

World oil prices dropping

World oil prices are falling Thursday morning, and trading data attest to this, news.am informs.

World oil prices falling

World oil prices are dropping Tuesday morning, and trading data attest to this, news.am informs.

World oil prices falling

World oil prices are falling Monday morning, and trading data attest to this.

A new apartment building is being built in Stepanakert

The press service of the Ministry of Urban Planning of the Republic of Artsakh informed "Artsakhpress",...

World oil prices going up

World oil prices are on the rise Thursday morning, and trading data attest to this, news.am informs.

Exhibition-fair entitled "The Goods of Artsakh" held in Yerevan

On May 30, the Ministry of Economy and Agriculture of the Republic of Artsakh, together with the municipalities...

Society

112 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Armenia

112 new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Armenia in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number...

Prayer for the state, the army and for the repose of the souls of the martyrs: A pilgrimage to the Amaras monastery was organized

On July 24, on the initiative of the Artsakh Diocese, a pilgrimage to the Amaras Monastery was organized.

Discussion on the economic, social and political situation of the two Armenian republics held in Stepanakert

The Armenian Project scientific-educational NGO delivered a speech on Friday at Stepanakert's "Mesrop...

Kindergarten opened in Stepanakert for the children of Hadrut

On July 23, a kindergarten was opened in Stepanakert for the children displaced from Hadrut.

221 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Armenia

221 new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Armenia in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number...

No new cases of coronavirus reported in Artsakh

A total of 33 COVID-19 tests were conducted on Thursday in Artsakh.

Military

Azerbaijani forces open fire at Armenian positions in Gegharkunik and Ararat. Defense Ministry

The Azerbaijani troops have fired on the Armenian positions stationed in the Gegharkunik and Ararat Provinces, the Defense Ministry said in a statement on Monday.

One of three Armenian soldiers wounded from Azerbaijani fire in critical condition

One of the three Armenian servicemen, who were wounded from the Azerbaijani fire on Friday evening at...

Armenian air defense units prevent attempt by Azerbaijani UAV to enter Armenia’s airspace

At about 11pm on Friday, the air defense units of the Armed Forces of Armenia took actions to prevent...

Azerbaijan Armed Forces' General Staff has new chief

Kerim Veliyev has been appointed the new chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Azerbaijan,...

4 more bodies retrieved from battle zones, Artsakh emergency situations service

During searches conducted in Varanda (Fizuli) today, rescuers found and removed the remains of another...

Search for Artsakh war casualties continues in Mataghis region

The search for the remains of servicemen killed and considered missing during the hostilities continues...

Search for Artsakh war casualties continues in Varanda region

The search for the remains of fallen Armenian servicemen continues Monday in the Varanda (Fizuli) region,...

Stonehenge could follow Liverpool in losing its UNESCO world heritage status
Artsakh of Life. Sokrat Khanyan
Analytical

Opinion: Saudi Arabia should sue Turkey for stealing Prophet Muhammad's relics

The Arab News published on March 28 an article titled, “Book by Saudi author unravels Ottoman atrocities...

France24 publishes videos on presence of Syrian terrorist-militants fighting for Azeris in NK attack

Turkey’s leaders furious at Biden for his attack on Pres. Erdogan - Harut Sassounian

Interview

Artsakh of Life. Sokrat Khanyan

Within the framework of the “Artsakh of Life " project, "Artsakhpress" hosted Sokrat Khanyan, a poet,...

Azerbaijan doesn’t fulfill international obligations: MEP concerned over issue of Armenian POWs

More than 70,000 people currently live in Artsakh. Zhirayr Mirzoyan

Photos

Master classes held in Stepanakert by the athletes of the Lvinoe Serdce (Lion heart) combat club
Master classes held in Stepanakert by the athletes of the Lvinoe Serdce (Lion heart) combat club
Amaras welcomed the pilgrims with open arms
Amaras welcomed the pilgrims with open arms
Kindergarten opened in Stepanakert for the children of Hadrut
Kindergarten opened in Stepanakert for the children of Hadrut
Artsakh Wushu KungFu Federation held master classes
Artsakh Wushu KungFu Federation held master classes
Videos

Culture

Stonehenge could follow Liverpool in losing its UNESCO world heritage status

Stepanakert Art School to hold reporting concert. The institution has a new address

Tigran Hamasyan wins two awards from Deutscher Jazzpreis

The Final Concert of "Little Singers of Armenia" Held in Stepanakert

Sport

Up to 10,000 Japanese fans to be permitted at Tokyo Olympic venues

Sports commentator Nobel Arustamyan gets accreditation for EURO 2020

2021 Individual Athletics Championship of Artsakh kicked off in Stepanakert

The stadium of Martuni shelled by Azerbaijan during the Third Artsakh War reopened

Diaspora

Nearly 200 Jews from different organizations visit Armenian clergyman injured in attack in Jerusalem

Armenian Genocide commemoration events launch in Ukraine

Requiem mass to be held in Geneva’s St. Jacob Church to commemorate Armenian Genocide victims

Armenian Genocide commemoration events in Iran to kick off on April 23

International

400 'evacuated' on Sardinia amid raging fires

West trying to create instability belt around Russia, Lavrov says

US imposes new sanctions against Cuba, Biden says this is just the beginning

At least 17 migrants drown off Tunisia in shipwreck

