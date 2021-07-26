The hotline of the Artsakh President’s Office received 389 calls over last week

On July 19-23, the hotline staff of the Office of the Artsakh Republic President received 389 calls, the Presidential Office stated.

STEPANAKERT, JULY 26, ARTSAKHPRESS: Most of the calls were related to the program of state financial assistance to fulfill loan obligations, housing, repairing of damaged houses, compensation for lost property, as well as the problems of internally displaced persons. In order to answer the missed calls the hotline staff made 145 calls back for awareness, consultation, problem identification and other purposes.

It is possible to call the hotline from Artsakh at 119, and from the Republic of Armenia and abroad at +374-47-119-119. The working mode is Monday to Friday from 09:00 to 18:00. It should be noted that for social issues it is desirable to call the hotline of the ministry of labor, social affairs and migration of the Republic of Artsakh at 114 short number.