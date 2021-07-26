The Azerbaijani troops have fired on the Armenian positions stationed in the Gegharkunik and Ararat Provinces, the Defense Ministry said in a statement on Monday.

July 26, 2021, 12:25 Azerbaijani forces open fire at Armenian positions in Gegharkunik and Ararat. Defense Ministry

STEPANAKERT, JULY 26, ARTSAKHPRESS: On July 26, at around 3:30am, the Azerbaijani army units opened fire from firearms of various calibers at the Armenian positions in the Gegharkunik section of the Armenian-Azerbaijani border.

The enemy's actions were suppressed by the return fire of the Armenian military personnel. There are no casualties from the Armenian side.

On July 26, starting at 11:30, the enemy also violated the ceasefire on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border in the Ararat province, in particular, in the direction of Yeraskh, opening fire from small arms of various caliber in the direction of the Armenian positions.