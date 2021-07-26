Artsakh has been Armenian for millennia and will remain so forever. State Minister

Artsakh has been Armenian for millennia and thanks to our national will and effort will remain so forever.

STEPANAKERT, JULY 26, ARTSAKHPRESS: The State Minister of Artsakh, Artak Beglaryan wrote about this on his Facebook page, referring to the recent interview of the President of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev relating to the status of Artsakh, the number of Armenians living in Artsakh and other issues.

"Alieyevs have come and passed through the turmoil of centuries but Armenian Artsakh has always stood firm. It is obvious that in his interview, Ilham Aliyev aims at once again misleading his society and the international audience by feeding them lies about Artsakh. In particular:

1.Aliyev is once again "right" when he says that there is no territory in Azerbaijan called Nagorno-Karabakh. Yes, Nagorno-Karabakh is out of the territory of Azerbaijan, it has never been and will never be in the territory of Azerbaijan.

2. His claims about the status of Artsakh are just manifestations of self-deception and lies, because despite the existing losses and difficulties, the Republic of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) operates fully it did before the war.

3 ․ The claim that currently 25,000 people live in Artsakh is another lie because nearly 115,000-120,000 people live in Artsakh. The context of the statement is interesting, because through it he admits that the fate and future of Artsakh depends on the people of Artsakh. He tries to falsify the reality with a simple trick.

4.He again falsifies the history, fairly stating that the NKAO (The Nagorno-Karabakh Autonomous Oblast) was an artificial union, but presents it as a step against Azerbaijan, ignoring the fact that no one asked the Armenian people when annexing Artsakh to Azerbaijan. The truth is that the conflict started in the pre-Soviet period and unjust decisions were made in the first years of the Soviet Union, against the will of the population of Artsakh, which was entirely inhabited by Armenians.

Therefore, it is not appropriate to consider the conflict since 1988 and one must accept the legal and historical facts that Artsakh in 1921 not only was annexed to Azerbaijan, but at that time and before the collapse of the USSR, the borders of Nagorno-Karabakh were artificially and greatly reduced (including in 1928 the NKAO was cut off from the border with the Armenian Soviet Socialist Republic), the demographic picture was artificially changed, a white genocide took place. In fact, referring to the formation of the NKAO, it turns out that Aliyev recognizes the need to take into account its basis (including the border and demographic picture) in the settlement of the conflict.

5․ If Armenians have come to Artsakh since the beginning of the 19th century, then with whom were the invaders Panah and Ibrahim Khan fighting in the middle of the 18th century, who defeated the Ottoman troops in Artsakh at the beginning of the 18th century, in what language were the medieval inscriptions of Gandzasar and Dadivank written? Were the ancient and medieval foreign historians bribed while testifying about Armenian Artsakh, etc., etc.

Artak Beglaryan noted, symbolically attaching to the post a photo of a group of children from the settlements near the frontline as a guarantee to the eternity of Artsakh.